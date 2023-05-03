TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old Tampa woman was arrested after she was caught clubbing her boyfriend’s 9-year-old Siberian Husky “Maya” with a rubber mallet.

A “disturbing” video posted to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page appears to show 24-year-old Elizabeth Jaimes holding Maya with a leash and repeatedly striking the dog with a rubber mallet on the head and torso.

Several thuds and yelps could be heard as Jaimes wound up and struck the dog with the mallet.

WFLA.com has chosen not to share the video due to its graphic nature.

Deputies said Jaimes was living with her boyfriend and his mother who noticed Maya was receiving injuries around August when Jaimes moved in. At the request of a veterinarian, the mother installed a hidden camera in their home to see how the dog was getting injured.

The sheriff’s office said that’s when the owner discovered the “disturbing abuse occurring at the hands of Jaimes.”

Deputies were called to the home on May 1 where they arrested Jaimes for aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon.

Jaimes admitted to hitting the dog because he had growled at her.

The Veterinary Emergency Group later confirmed that Maya had suffered multiple blunt-force head and back injuries, including spine and rib fractures, and was blind in one eye.

“The actions of Elizabeth Jaimes are reprehensible,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “No animal deserves to be treated cruelly and inhumanely, and we will not tolerate it. Our team acted swiftly to take Maya into custody and provide her with emergency medical care.”

Following the arrest, Maya has been reunited with her owner and is recovering at home. The owner has filed for an injunction on Jaimes.

“As a dog lover, it is gut-wrenching to hear this precious animal cry for help,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We are pleased to hear that Maya is recovering at home with her owner.”

An investigation remains active and ongoing.