Disney Store at Tampa Premium Outlets to close in September

Logo of a Disney Store is seen at Disneyland park in Chessy, near Marne-la-Vallee, outside Paris on March 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – A little bit of magic will soon be leaving Tampa as it was announced Monday that the Disney Store at Tampa Premium Outlets will close next month.

Following up on its announcement to close nearly 60 of its retail stores back in March, According to Walt Disney World News Today the store will be closing on Sept. 15.

The news comes just a few months after the Disney Store located at International Plaza and Bay Street in Tampa announced it would close.

According to Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the store closures are in part of the company focusing on its e-commerce business and significantly reducing its “brick-and-mortar footprint.”

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, the president of Disney’s Consumer Products Games and Publishing. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”