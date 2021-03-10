Disney Store at International Plaza to close later this month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Disney Store located at International Plaza and Bay Street in Tampa will be closing later this month, store officials confirmed.

A store official and the shopDisney website say the store will close on or before March 23.

According to Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, the store closure is just one of at least 60 and is in part of the company focusing on its e-commerce business and significantly reducing its “brick-and-mortar footprint.”

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” said Stephanie Young, the president of Disney’s Consumer Products Games and Publishing. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

