TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney On Ice is bringing “Frozen” and “Encanto” to Tampa next spring.

Audiences can watch Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family skate into Amalie Arena from Thursday, March 21 through Sunday, March 24. Mickey Mouse and the gang will also participate in the show.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Fans can get tickets immediately if they sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and use a pre-sale code.

“This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films as audiences can sing-along to their favorite songs while embracing world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics and more when Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto skates into Tampa Bay next Spring,” Disney officials said.