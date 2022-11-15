TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Disney On Ice will present “Road Trip Adventures,” featuring new and classic tales, at Amalie Arena in March.

“Road Trip Adventures” will take to the ice in Tampa with dates and times March 23-26.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other pals, as well as guests of all ages, will embark on an interactive adventure to iconic Disney destinations, according to a press release.

“See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa,” it says.

The show will also feature a brand new song from Princess Jasmine that will “render the audience ‘Speechless.'”

Other “destinations” during the road trip include a larger-than-life carnival with “Toy Story” characters as they look for their friend Forky.

Princesses Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana will also be welcome to the ice.

Tickets for “Road Trip Adventures” go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $20.