TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Get ready for some frightening fun at the 3rd Annual Pied Piper’s Haunted Carnival at Armature Works.

Enjoy live music on the festival stage featuring well-known performers like Diplo on Friday, Quavo on Saturday, and Above & Beyond on Sunday.

Other artists include Wuki, Konstantina Gianni, TWEAK, Gemini, Jauz, Irie, Sommer Ray, Art Beatz , Pranktisci, Billy Clubs, Simon Doty, Letha Blake, VAVO, and Camo x Jdub.

The event is also family-friendly with carnival rides, games, food, costume contests, pumpkin-painting, and a superhero meet and greet.

Last year’s carnival brought out around 30,000 attendees.

Check out the Haunted Carnival on Oct. 26 through Oct. 29 starting at 4 p.m. Click here for ticket information.

VIP tickets and tables are also available for the festival.

Visitors can find parking at Armature Works or nearby garages. Street parking is also available.