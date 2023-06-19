PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Dinosaur World recently unveiled its newest limited-time exhibit, “Doom of the Dinosaurs.”

The exhibit features 13 authentic life-sized casts of dinosaur skeletons and opens July 1. It is the first time the collection has been presented in Florida.

Guests will get to experience the sights, sounds and history of multiple prehistoric eras in the exhibit.

Dinosaur World said paleontologist extraordinaire John Hankla led the way in uncovering the skeletons, which feature a full-sized cast of the T-Rex, ‘Stan,’ one of the most famous complete T-Rex skeletons. The original fossil was sold in Abu Dhabi for $32.2 million.

Tickets to Dinosaur World cost $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for kids.

The park is located at 5145 Harvey Tew Road in Plant City. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.