TAMPA (WFLA) – Dick’s Sporting Goods are honoring our local healthcare workers with some Super Bowl swag!

Dick’s Sporting Goods donated 300 locker room Super Bowl t-shirts to Tampa General Hospital’s medical staff.

The shirts are the same one’s players and coaches wore in the locker room and on the field when the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

The Buccaneers became the first NFL team in history to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Their second Super Bowl win in team history.