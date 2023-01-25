TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout.

On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

On Wednesday, detectives released a video showing subjects they say were in the apartment complex near the time of the homicide.

Investigators said they would like to speak with the people seen in the video to determine if they know anything about the shooting that led to Gay’s death.

Gay’s family is pleading for answers to find out who killed her. They said Gay was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Her daughter was actually right next to her when she got shot,” said Tiondra Parker, Gay’s sister. “She was trying to get her daughter into her friend’s house and she didn’t make it.”

Gay’s family said she was visiting friends when the shooting happened.

Investigators believe Gay was not targeted but was a bystander in the crossfire. Gay’s family told News Channel 8 that she died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter.

Detectives said there were multiple shootings at the apartment complex on the night of her death.

“She really didn’t deserve this,” Parker said. “She was a great person.”

Anyone with information that could help connect detectives with the people in the video is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.