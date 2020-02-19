Detectives searching for Dunkin’ Donuts burglary suspects

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two suspects who burglarized a Dunkin’ Donuts.

Deputies say the incident happened at 12941 Race Track Road during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The two suspects broke into one of the windows of the business just after 3 a.m. They took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot toward the back of the Dunkin’ Donuts, deputies say.

This is the second burglary at this location within the last few weeks.

The two suspects are similar in both incidents. They are described as:

  • Suspect 1
    • White male, medium build
    • 5 foot 8 inches tall
    • Last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt, a black hoodie with white stripes on the shoulder, dark gloves and dark shoes
  • Suspect 2
    • Male, medium build
    • 5 foot 8 inches tall
    • Last seen wearing dark pants, a black hoodie, a bandana over his face, a dark backpack with light piping and dark shoes
If you have any information on the incident or who the suspects might be, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

