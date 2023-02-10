HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County detectives said they are searching for an attempted bank robbery suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Friday with a gray bag and what appeared to be a pipe bomb.

Detectives said the man demanded an undisclosed amount of money before exiting the bank and leaving behind the bag.

He was reportedly last seen walking east and then north out of the bank. Investigators said he left without taking any cash and no one was injured during the incident.

Navigator Academy, a nearby school, was placed on a brief lockdown out of an abundance of caution but was later cleared, the sheriff’s office said.

“I commend the quick response from our deputies to the scene, and their devotion to protecting the victims in this violent crime,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our job is not done, as we work diligently, with the public’s help, to find this suspect and put him away, so he doesn’t terrorize our community anymore.”

Investigators described the suspect as a white male about 5’09-5’11 tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and camouflaged shirt, light blue jeans and a black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.