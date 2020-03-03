Detectives rule out ‘vehicle of interest’ in crash that killed 5-year-old in Plant City

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A car that was captured at the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old boy is no longer a “vehicle of interest,” authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rogers Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday after the child and his mother were hit by a car.

Deputies said the driver never stopped or tried to render aid. The boy was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The mother also suffered injuries, but is expected to survive.

On Monday, deputies located a “vehicle of interest” within a mile of the crime scene, but later ruled out any involvement of the car.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact HCSO by calling 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay to be eligible for a cash reward by calling 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools installing hand sanitizing stations due to Coronavirus threat"

Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dump truck crash causing delays on I-4 in Thonotosassa"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC confirms coronavirus cases in Florida"

Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. woman tests positive for COVID-19"

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus"

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers"

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss