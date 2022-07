TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking at a Moms for Liberty event in Tampa Friday morning.

The Moms for Liberty “Joyful Warriors” National Summit is being held at the J.W. Marriott.

Moms for Liberty is an organization that says it stands for parental rights in education.

It promotes a limited role from the government in education and supports “liberty-minded leaders” in positions of power.