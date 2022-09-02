TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren on Friday evening.

Warren was suspended last month after DeSantis accused him of incompetence and neglect of duty.

Last month, Warren filed a lawsuit asking the court to reverse his “illegal suspension” by the governor.

Warren said that the suspension violated the First Amendment and the Florida Constitution.

In the motion for dismissal, DeSantis argues that Warren was “not suspended for the views he expressed but for the conduct he announced.”

“Mr. Warren had no First Amendment right, as a public official, to declare that he would not perform his duties under Florida law,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis concluded by asking a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit challenging Warren’s suspension.

In a response to the motion, Warren said, “This is a poor defense of an indefensible abuse of power. The fact that taxpayers continue to foot the bill for this makes it even more shameful.”

News Channel 8 will continue to monitor this breaking story. Check back and watch Channel 8 at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.