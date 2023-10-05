TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a presidential campaign event in Tampa on Thursday.

DeSantis is expected to speak at a venue in downtown Tampa at 2 p.m., according to his campaign. The event will be streamed live in the video player above.

The governor is slated to appear alongside some of the Florida sheriffs who recently endorsed him. The DeSantis campaign announced Thursday that a bipartisan group of 60 state law enforcement officials signed onto a memo expressing support for his presidential campaign. All but three are Republicans.

The governor has continued to lean on his “law and order” agenda to attract conservative voters. An August poll from New York Times/Siena found Republicans prefer a candidate more focused on “restoring law and order” rather than “defeating radical ‘woke’ ideology,” which is a staple of DeSantis’ “brand” and political platform.

In Thursday’s news release, DeSantis said crime is “at a 50-year low” in his state, referring to an often-cited Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) report. Critics have claimed the report is not necessarily a complete picture of crime in the state, as it includes 2021 crime data from law enforcement agencies representing just 57.5% of Florida’s population.

As governor, DeSantis chose Tampa as the stage for some big political moves, including signing controversial legislation and ousting Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren.

DeSantis returns to Tampa amid a tumultuous primary season, where he is currently clinging to his long-held second-place standing. Each candidate in the crowded GOP field has tried to sell themselves to voters as an alternative to former President Donald Trump, but he remains the clear frontrunner.

In May, DeSantis kicked off his presidential run during a virtual event plagued with glitches. The campaign has faced several setbacks on the road to the nomination – from abrupt staffing shake-ups, doubts among high-profile donors, and slipping poll numbers.

A recent Marquette University national poll suggests DeSantis lost more than half of his support among Republican voters between March and September. Many appear to be coalescing around Trump amid his mounting criminal indictments, while some are pivoting to DeSantis’ other primary opponents.

The DeSantis campaign maintains that he is in the midst of a “comeback” as he raked in $15 million in fundraising last quarter. About a third of his staff is relocating to the early primary state of Iowa, the campaign announced Wednesday.