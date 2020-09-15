Derek Jeter’s mansion, Tom Brady’s Tampa home listed for $29 million

TAMPA (WFLA) – Wanna live like Derek Jeter and Tom Brady? Well it may cost a few bucks!

Jeter and his wife Hannah have listed their Tampa home for $29 million.

Jeter recently let the new Buccaneers QB rent the swanky home this summer following his signing with the team but Brady did note some privacy concerns.

The home is the largest in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet and features amenities including; seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

Jeter and his family now reside in Miami, Florida where he is part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins.

