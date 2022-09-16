TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.

The mega-mansion went down as the most expensive private home sale ever in the city of Tampa after it sold for $22.5 million in 2021, according to listing agents Smith & Associates.

Jeter and his wife Hannah initially listed their Davis Islands home in September for $29 million after the couple moved to Miami, Florida where he is part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins baseball team.

The home boasts a whopping 22,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

Source: Smith & Associates Real Estate/Uneek Images

But that’s all about to change.

City records showed a commercial demolition permit was filed this week. It is currently unknown if or when the home will be destroyed or reconstructed.