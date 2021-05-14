Derek Jeter sells Tampa mansion for $22.5 million

Home is largest sale ever in Tampa, house formerly rented by Tom Brady

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you only you had millions and millions to spend the Tampa home of Derek Jeter could have been yours.

Jeter and his wife Hannah listed their Tampa home located on Davis Islands for $29 million.

Jeter ultimately agreed to sell the home for $22.5 million — which the real estate company, Smith & Associates, says is the most expensive home purchase ever in Tampa.

The home gained notoriety after Jeter let Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rent the swanky home following his signing with the team but Brady did note some privacy concerns.



The home is the largest in South Tampa at just under 22,000 square feet and features amenities including; seven bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa, and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

Jeter and his family now reside in Miami, Florida where he is part owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins.