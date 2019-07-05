Deputies fatally shoot man with knife in Ruskin, authorities say

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say two Hillsborough County deputies shot and killed a man who was involved in a domestic disturbance after he allegedly came at them with a knife.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Shell Manor Drive in Ruskin at about 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a man in the street who armed with a knife.

Once they got out of their vehicles, the deputies said the man came at them in an aggressive manor. They gave him multiple commands to drop his knife, but he continued to approach them with the weapon raised.

In fear of their lives, both deputies opened fire and the man sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and died hours later.

Authorities said the suspect, whose name was not released, has an extensive criminal history with more than 30 felony offenses including carjacking and aggravated assault among other charges.

The deputies, Master Deputy Jessica Ennis and Deputy Daniel DeLima, will be placed on administrative leave as they continue the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

TRENDING STORIES:

Flesh-eating bacteria not just in the water

Florida residents being asked to kill iguanas

Police: Woman left $5K tip for waitress on boyfriend’s credit card after argument

Dad dies after getting Hep A in Polk County

VIDEO: Woman licks ice cream in store, puts it back on the shelf

Halle Bailey tapped to play Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

