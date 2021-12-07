Armed 88-year-old man killed by Hillsborough County deputy, sheriff says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after an armed 88-year-old man from Riverview was killed during a standoff with a Hillsborough County deputy, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened on Longcrest Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m.

There is no threat to the public at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigating the shooting, per HCSO police. The sheriff’s office is planning to hold a press conference on what happened at a later time.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay tuned for further updates.

