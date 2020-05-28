Deputy seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle during foot chase in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy chasing a shoplifting suspect was seriously injured Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle on Florida Avenue in Tampa.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said Deputy Leonardo Stoll had been chasing one of two teen suspects that were accused of stealing $50 worth of household items from a store.

Stoll followed the teen into the intersection of Florida Avenue and Fletcher Avenue, but did not see an approaching vehicle and was hit.

Chronister said he sustained extensive leg and arm injuries, as well as head injuries, but the extent of the head injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect, age 14, was detained. Chronister said he was on probation and had previous arrest for retail theft and aggravated robbery by sudden snatching. The other suspect, who had fled in a car, turned himself into custody. Chonister said he also has a criminal history, which includes charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

Chronistert said charges against the teens are pending.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

