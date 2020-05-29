Woman used company credit card on $40K worth of Amazon purchases, Hillsborough deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested and charged a woman after she used a company credit card to purchase items off of Amazon.

Deputies say 46-year-old Jennifer Thomsen, who was employed at Be-Mac in Odessa, made 413 Amazon purchases using the company’s credit card from November 2017 to September 2019.

Records from Amazon showed the charges totaled almost $40,000, the sheriff’s office said. All the purchased were shipped to Be-Mac Services’ address.

Deputies say company owners told detectives Thomsen never had permission to use the bank card. However, Thomsen told deputies she was allowed to use the card and confirmed she made all of the charges.

She was charged with grand theft in the second degree.

“We can’t begin to imagine how frustrated these business owners must have felt when they discovered an employee, who they trusted, spent tens of thousands of dollars of the company’s hard-earned money on unauthorized purchases,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our local businesses work hard to make ends meet and to have employees stealing from them is unacceptable and profoundly disappointing.”

Thomsen was employed at Be-Mac from May 2016 to September 2019.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

