Deputies trying to identify man possibly connected to attempted homicide in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man deputies believe is connected to an attempted homicide in Wimauma.

Sheriff Chad Chronister released an image of the man – possibly named “Carlos” or “Chino” – on Friday. He’s described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s. He’s about 6 feet tall with a large build and was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and dark shoes.

Deputies believe he is connected to an attempted homicide that happened on July 6 at the Mi Amigos Mobile Home Park in Wimauma.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says deputies believe the man committed an aggravated battery/attempted homicide then left the scene. Detectives were later able to obtain surveillance video of the incident.

The victim in the case remains in critical condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff Chronister is asking anyone with information to call (813) 247-8200, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.