Deputies trying to identify alleged Lowe’s bathroom peeper in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the suspect in an investigation into alleged video voyeurism at a Lowe’s in Riverview.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Lowe’s on 10425 Gibsonton Drive.

Deputies said an unidentified man was accused of placing a cell phone under a stall in a restroom and recording a person who was using the bathroom.

Surveillance video showed the man enter the store around 5:45 p.m. and immediately walk toward the restrooms.

Deputies said he fled the store after the victim confronted him, and was seen leaving in a dark-colored, 2000-2006 Chevrolet Suburban.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The man is described as white, and in his 50s or 60s. He has a tattoo on his right forearm, and was wearing a white and blue plaid button-up shirt, blue jeans, a black M5 medical mask and glasses when the incident occurred.

“The actions of this suspect are disturbing and will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Thankfully, the surveillance footage we have of him is decent enough that someone out there could identify him. I urge anyone who saw this individual or noticed any kind of suspicious activity at the store last week to call us immediately.”

Those with information are being asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Those who call Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

