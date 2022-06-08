HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two deputies who rescued a child from a burning home in Seffner will be honored and reunited with the child’s family at a ceremony Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will host its Second Quarter Awards Ceremony at 2 p.m. Two recipients for the sheriff’s office’s Life Saving Award will be Deputy Alex Maldonado and Deputy Kevin Reich.

On May 19, the two deputies responded to a home that was fully engulfed in flames, and learned a 9-year-old boy was trapped inside. The deputies were able to break windows, locate the child, and quickly pull him out of the home to safety.

“Heroic actions and steadfast service to our community are achievements that deserve to be celebrated, and this is our chance to say thank you to those who have played a major role in making Hillsborough County an excellent place to live,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We look forward to the opportunity to show our appreciation to those who are most deserving of recognition.”

The ceremony will take place at the Faulkenburg Road Jail at 2 p.m.