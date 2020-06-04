Breaking News
Deputies: Tampa jewelry store burglarized during protests

Hillsborough County

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about several people who allegedly burglarized a jewelry store as protests unfolded in Tampa last week, taking several thousand dollars worth of items.

Security cameras were rolling when the suspects broke into Shalimar Jewelers, 7853 N. 56th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff’s office released four photos of the suspects and said one of them was not wearing a face mask. Several dozens others were in the parking lot outside of the store when the reported burglary occurred, deputies said.

“Our deputies and staff are working very hard to protect the public while people peacefully protest,” Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Instead, these suspects took advantage of the circumstances, burglarizing the store, and getting away with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. Business owners are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now they are forced to deal with the consequences of people who are looting stores during this difficult time. This type of behavior is despicable and will not be tolerated here in Hillsborough County.”

Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding the suspects to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

