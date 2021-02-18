Deputies sweep all Hillsborough County public schools after unfounded bomb threat

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spent Thursday morning sweeping every school in the Hillsborough County school district after a tipster contacted the sheriff’s office and said someone had put a bomb on every campus, officials said.

Officials said deputies got a tip thorough the agency’s TIP411 program that said bombs would be placed at every school in Hillsborough County.

Agency spokeswoman Amanda Granit said deputies went to each school to make sure buildings were locked and secure, and spent the morning sweeping all facilities. They found nothing that would prove the threat was credible.

In an email sent to parents, the school district said it would continue to monitor all buildings to ensure students were safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.