RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to the scene of a barricaded person in Ruskin.

According to deputies, the county’s SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team are responding to the area of the 1900 Block of 33rd St SE in Ruskin.

Deputies say this is an active situation and are investigating.

This is a developing story check back for updates.