Man in custody after shooting at deputies in Northdale, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is now in custody after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were shot at during a welfare check Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to a home off Countrybrook Street in the Northdale area just before 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a child.

Deputies say suspect Harold Davis Lewis Jr., 39, began shooting when they arrived at the scene. A deputy’s vehicle was hit but no deputies were injured, according to HCSO.

Deputies on scene requested a SWAT activation but the call was soon canceled after deputies were able to contact the child and suspect.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was taken into custody and there are no injuries to anyone.

The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) was also called to the scene after the suspect alluded to possible suspicious devices inside the home. BDT cleared the home and following further investigation, no suspicious devices were found.

This remains an active investigation. Davis faces charges for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, three counts premeditated firearm – discharge, child abuse, and resisting officer without violence.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.