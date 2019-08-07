1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust suppressing development Track storms with Max Defender 8

Deputies: Seffner man stole truck full of pool supplies, led officers on chase

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seffner man was arrested for stealing a truck full of pool supplies and leading deputies on a brief chase, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a stolen work truck and found 30-year-old Andrew Baxter driving the vehicle on Lakewood Drive.

Deputies said Baxter got out of the vehicle and started running.

Andrew Baxter. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and dispatched an aviation unit and the K9 unit, and ten minutes later, he was apprehended.

Baxter was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to obey written promise.

He’s being held at the Hillsborough County jail.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss