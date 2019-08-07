Deputies: Seffner man stole truck full of pool supplies, led officers on chase

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Seffner man was arrested for stealing a truck full of pool supplies and leading deputies on a brief chase, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to reports of a stolen work truck and found 30-year-old Andrew Baxter driving the vehicle on Lakewood Drive.

Deputies said Baxter got out of the vehicle and started running.

Andrew Baxter. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office set up a perimeter and dispatched an aviation unit and the K9 unit, and ten minutes later, he was apprehended.

Baxter was arrested for grand theft of a motor vehicle and failure to obey written promise.

He’s being held at the Hillsborough County jail.

