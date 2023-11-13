TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a Tampa car dealership last month.

The sheriff’s office shared surveillance of the man stealing a 2018 Jeep Compass from the Courtesy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership, located at 9207 E. Adamo Drive.

HCSO said the suspect was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and Crocs when he entered the dealership around 5 a.m. on Oct. 28. After entering the dealership, he drove through the back gate and off the property.

Officials said the Jeep is bearing Florida tag PWUCU46 and is valued at $13,000.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call 813-247-8200.