Deputies seek tips after man found dead in Westchase

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)— Authorities are seeking tips after a man was found dead in Westchase Friday afternoon.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the man’s body in the 9000 block of Sheldon Road after responding to a call about an injured person.

According to deputies, the man had suffered upper body trauma in what appears to be an isolated incident. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man or released any further details about the case, which remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area of Sheldon Road near West Linebaugh Avenue on Friday between 2 and 3:30 p.m. and saw anything suspicious to come forward. Those with information can call detectives at (813) 247-8200.