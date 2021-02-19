Deputies seek suspect who shot clerk during robbery at Riverview gas station

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are working to identify a man suspected of shooting and injuring a clerk during a robbery at a Riverview gas station.

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the man walked into a Mobile Gas Station on Boyette Road with a handgun and demanded money.

When the clerk refused his demands, the man walked around the counter and got into his face.

Deputies said the clerk punched the suspect who fell and discharged his weapon, shooting the clerk in the arm.

Deputies said the man grabbed some cash and fled the store. He was described as a Black male.

The clerk is expected to be okay.

Those with information regarding the suspect’s identity should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

