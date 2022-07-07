TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who is considered endangered.

The woman, Antonia Myles, was last seen walking north on 22nd Street in Hillsborough County. The sheriff’s office did not say what intersection she was near. She was wearing a blue sweatshirt and green sweatpants.

Deputies say her current whereabouts are unknown. They released a photo of Myles, but did not provide a description.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200.