Deputies seek missing, endangered Plant City man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man from Plant City.

Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen leaving a home near James L. Redman Parkway at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 4. He was driving a white 2003 Ford Excursion with the Florida tag 659RMB.

Deputies said Andrews suffers from mental health issues and had threatened to harm himself.

Andrews is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.