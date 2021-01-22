LIVE NOW /
Deputies seek missing, endangered Hillsborough County man

Hillsborough County

(Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a 38-year-old man who was reported missing in Thonotosassa.

William Daniel Corsi was last seen in around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said Corsi has fetal alcohol syndrome and other conditions related to drug abuse by a parent. He has never been missing from home for more than a few hours, according to deputies.

Those with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247- 8200.

