Deputies seek burglars who stole computers from Lutz apartment complex

HILLSBROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two burglars broke into a gym at a Lutz apartment complex and stole three computers from the media room, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The break-in happened at The Social Apartments, 2919 Network Place, on July 26.

Deputies said the burglars painted the security camera black and stole three Apple Mac desktop computers. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. The other tried to avoid security cameras.

According to deputies, one of the suspects is a white male in his teens. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 120 to 140 pounds.

The other suspect is also a white male. His age is unknown. He is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 to 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s main line at (813) 247-8000.

