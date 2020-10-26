Deputies searching for woman caught stealing holiday decorations in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a ‘decoration thief’ who has been stealing Halloween and Christmas decorations.
The sheriff’s office said the woman in the video above has been nabbing holiday décor from houses in the Seffner/Brandon area.
She’s reportedly been caught on camera three separate times between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20 around 1:30 a.m.
If you know who the woman might be, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
