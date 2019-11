LUTZ, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are looking for three women who stole perfume and cologne from a Walgreens in Lutz.

Deputies say the women took the bottles from the Walgreens located at 3890 Van Dyke Road.

The three women hid the items in their purses and fled the store in a 2015-2017 Toyota Camry with black rims and tinted windows, according to deputies.

If you recognize one or all of the women, please contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: