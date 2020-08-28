Deputies searching for voyeurism suspect in Orient Park area

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The search is on for a man wanted for creeping around multiple homes in the Orient Park area.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told 8 On Your Side the voyeurism suspect has targeted multiple homes in the area west of Orient Road in between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Broadway Avenue over the last several months.

News Channel 8 shared the video deputies posted on Facebook of the suspect with neighbor Jason Fullwood.

“The lady next door actually said something to me about that,” Fullwood said, “just that she had noticed somebody that they said was creeping around the neighborhood, but I didn’t realize it was that known as far as the sheriff’s office knowing and everything.”

In the first video clip from a Ring surveillance camera released by deputies, the suspect redirects the camera in an effort to conceal his identity.

But when you freeze video from a second home, you’re able to take a good look at his face. He is seen smoking a cigarette as he approaches a third home.

“Obviously (I) am concerned,” Fullwood said. “I’m certainly going to check my home security stuff to see if I can recognize him.”

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information, surveillance video, or has been the victim of voyeurism in the Orient Park area to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

