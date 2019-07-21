Deputies searching for suspects who stole phones, Apple watches from Sprint store

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are hoping you can recognize four suspects whole stole nearly a dozen devices from a Sprint store Monday.

According to Hillsborough deputies, around 2 p.m. on Monday, four men entered a Sprint store located at 6708 Memorial Highway in Tampa. They removed the security devices from seven phones and two Apple smartwatches before leaving the store.

The total value of the stolen property equals out to approximately $7,100.

The suspects are described as black men in their 20s. One of the suspects was about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and had long hair. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie and light-colored denim shorts.

The second suspect was about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with a mustache and short hair. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie, blue and orange University of Florida shorts, white socks and Jordan slides.

The third suspect was about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was seen wearing a gray hoodie and Nike shorts.

The fourth suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and was seen wearing black headgear, a black shirt, blue pants and red Jordan slides.

If you recognize any of the four men or have any information, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.