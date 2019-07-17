Deputies searching for suspects accused of stealing vehicles in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying suspects accused of stealing two vehicles in Apollo Beach.

Deputies say the multiple people entered the Harbour Isles subdivision on July 17 at approximately 3:30 A.M. and took a Ford Escape and a gray Dodge Ram with the license plate tag DV5316J.

The Ford Escape was recovered in St. Petersburg, and the driver fled.

The suspects were seen driving a gray Toyota Matrix with FL Tag: KMVV77

Anyone with information on this case or spots these two vehicles is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.