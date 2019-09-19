Deputies searching for stolen credit card suspect

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies need your help identifying a stolen credit card suspect.

Deputies say on Sept. 11 around 5 p.m. a man can be seen on surveillance video entering the Nordstrom store at International Mall.

HCSO

The man attempted to purchase two handbags with stolen credit cards. The credit cards were taken from inside a Honda Odyssey that was parked at the 17000 block of N. Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz, Florida.

The suspect may be driving a black SUV.

HCSO

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about him, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8083.