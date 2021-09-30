Deputies searching for ‘porch pirate’ after multiple packages taken in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement officials in Hillsborough County are currently looking for more information in regards to a “porch pirate” incident that recently took place in Riverview.

According to the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, an unknown male took several packages just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 21 from the front door area of a home located off of Highway 672.

Officials say the suspect drove a red 2009-2010 Toyota Corolla and took off with two other people in the car.

The suspect is described as a 35- to 45-year-old man standing 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall, with a tattoo on his left elbow, and wore a purple Los Angeles Lakers Lebron James T-shirt.

Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-873-8477. To report anonymously online, visit the Crime Stoppers website. You can also send a tip via the P3 Tips cell phone app.