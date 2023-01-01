TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday.

According to a HCSO Twitter post, Wayne Austin Ingalls, 81, left his home at 10:30 a.m. in a white 2008 Nissan Rogue. Deputies did not say where Ingalls lives, but did say that he has dementia.

If you see Ingalls or have information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

