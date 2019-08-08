Deputies searching for missing endangered 6-month-old from Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 6-month-old baby and his 17-year-old mother.

Seventeen-year-old Ana Francisco-Miguel left her Plant City home on Tuesday with her son, 6-month-old David Francisco. Neither of them has been seen since around noon that day.

Deputies say David is missing and endangered. He is about 2 feet tall and 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ana is just under 5 feet tall and 95 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink lettering and black leggings.

Anyone with information on David or Ana is asked to call 813-247-8200.