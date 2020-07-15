Deputies find missing, endangered 10-year-old boy in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Josue Pacheco has been found and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 10-year-old boy in Tampa.

Deputies say around 4 p.m. Tuesday Josue Pacheco walked away from his home in the area of East Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard.

Pacheco is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Deputies believe he is wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and black pants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 10-year-old boy, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

