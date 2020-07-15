Deputies find missing, endangered 10-year-old boy in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Josue Pacheco has been found and is safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: Hillsborough County deputies are currently searching for a missing and endangered 10-year-old boy in Tampa.
Deputies say around 4 p.m. Tuesday Josue Pacheco walked away from his home in the area of East Fletcher Avenue and Bruce B Downs Boulevard.
Pacheco is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. Deputies believe he is wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and black pants.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the 10-year-old boy, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida among most defiant states when it comes to mask mandates
- Silver Alert issued for Charlotte Co. man with dementia last seen in Tampa Bay area
- Trio of sisters give birth on same day at same hospital
- Search underway for women accused of pepper-spraying an elderly woman
- ‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd