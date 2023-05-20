BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a college student who went missing from his home in Brandon on Thursday.

Haaris Habib, 19, left his home on Thursday afternoon and hasn’t been heard from since, according to his family. They said he is a college student and is visiting them in Brandon for the summer.

Habib is described as being a south Asian male with brown eyes and black hair. He is 5’7″ tall and weighs 150 lbs.

His family is asking Brandon residents to check their home security camera footage to see if they can spot him. Anyone with information about Habib’s whereabouts should contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.