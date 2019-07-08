Deputies found missing and endangered man from Apollo Beach

UPDATE: Shaffer has been safely found.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered man from Apollo Beach.

According to deputies, 70-year-old Walter John Shaffer was last seen just before 5 p.m. at his home located at 6302 Flamingo Drive in Apollo Beach.

Deputies say Shaffer has a cognitive impairment due to a brain injury. He also carries a battery connected to his heart that only has an 8-hour life span.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, gray vest and blue shorts.

If you have seen Shaffer or know of any information, please contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.