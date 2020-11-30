Deputies searching for missing and endangered Hillsborough County man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 78-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson Smith left his home around 10:30 a.m. in his 2014 Ford F-150. Detectives say he may be traveling to Georgia.

Because of his dementia diagnosis, Smith is considered endangered. He does not have a cell phone on him.

Smith’s truck has a Georgia tag of PEX3727. He’s approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Anyone who has information on Mr. Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

LATEST STORIES: